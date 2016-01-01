Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pigalarga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their fellowship with Orlando Regional Medical Center
Dr. Pigalarga works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 334, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 717-4180
-
2
Gastro Health - Colorectal Surgery Miami7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-3080
-
3
Gastro Health, P.L.3661 S Miami Ave Ste 805, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 596-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1437351236
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University Cattolica Del Sacrocrose
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pigalarga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pigalarga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pigalarga works at
Dr. Pigalarga has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pigalarga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pigalarga speaks Italian and Spanish.
Dr. Pigalarga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pigalarga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pigalarga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pigalarga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.