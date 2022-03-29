Overview

Dr. Roger Koreen, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Koreen works at Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.