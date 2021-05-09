Overview of Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM

Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Lemmenes works at Tipton & Unroe, PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.