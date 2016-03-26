Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD
Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Texas Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life, best in the whole world! Always listens to everything you need, very attentive, totally awesome. Thank you so much Dr. Barnett
About Dr. Samuel Barnett, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U South Florida Coll Med
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
