Dr. Jalaj accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD
Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Columbia University Harkness Eye Institute
Dr. Jalaj works at
Dr. Jalaj's Office Locations
Matthew J. Marano Jr MD LLC200 S Orange Ave Ste 209, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0100
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sanjai Jalaj, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1437545191
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Harkness Eye Institute
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jalaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalaj works at
Dr. Jalaj has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jalaj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.