Overview of Dr. Sanoj Punnen, MD

Dr. Sanoj Punnen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Punnen works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.