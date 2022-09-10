Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD
Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Hundal's Office Locations
Mission Valley Surgery Center39263 Mission Blvd, Fremont, CA 94539 Directions (510) 796-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited the clinic for my cataract problem which is now duly cured and the after surgery course is still on. I felt improvement in my sight and has been assured better in the coming days. During surgery. before surgery and after surgery, I have found everybody quite friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1871504605
Education & Certifications
- Retina/Vitreous
- Erie County Medical Center
- SUNY-Buffalo
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sikh National College,Banga,India
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hundal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hundal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hundal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hundal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hundal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundal.
