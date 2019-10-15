See All Gastroenterologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Scott Merkley, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Merkley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.

Dr. Merkley works at NEW LEXINGTON CLINIC PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Lexington Clinic Psc
    1225 S Broadway Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2019
    My son was having issues out of town at college. He couldn’t see a Gastro there for weeks. We got him back to Lexington and Dr. Merkley was able to see him the next day. He truly listened to my son and his symptoms. He made a plan to investigate and scheduled two procedures the very next day. Many physicians would have given up but Dr. Merkley kept digging and found the source of the problem. We are very grateful for the prompt and sincere dedication Dr. Merkley exhibited and felt our son couldn’t have received better care. We would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a physician that will listen, really care and be diligent.
    SIngram — Oct 15, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Merkley, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629270814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Merkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merkley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merkley works at NEW LEXINGTON CLINIC PSC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Merkley’s profile.

    Dr. Merkley has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

