Super Profile

Dr. Scott Walsman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Walsman, MD

Dr. Scott Walsman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers-RW Johnson and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Walsman works at Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeo in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Walsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons at Millburn
    288 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 912-9100
  2. 2
    Bayonne
    124 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 436-1150
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons
    600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Keratitis

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Infantile, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2023
    I have always found it hard to develop a relationship with a provider and feel that they are listening to me. Dr. Walsman is able to do this each time I see him. He listens and takes the time to address each of my concerns and explains everything so well. I don't normally write reviews but this physician needs to be acknowledged.
    Mathew — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Walsman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215172994
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    Residency
    • Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers-RW Johnson
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers U
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Walsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walsman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walsman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

