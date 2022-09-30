See All Neurosurgeons in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (67)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD

Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Joseffer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseffer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Campus
    731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 333-8702
  2. 2
    Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine
    190 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 229-6627
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Friendly and efficient staff.
    — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851445910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

