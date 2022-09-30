Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD
Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Joseffer works at
Dr. Joseffer's Office Locations
Princeton Campus731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 333-8702
Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine190 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 229-6627Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseffer?
Friendly and efficient staff.
About Dr. Seth Joseffer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.