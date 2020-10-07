Dr. Shalini Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalini Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter suffers from chronic pain due to an injury 2 years ago. We were referred to Dr Shah. I felt she was genuinely concerned for my daughter's pain and provided suggestions on moving forward. She and her staff spent 30 minutes with my daughter asking detailed questions and looking at the area needing treatment. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a pain management doctor. Unfortunately, our insurance changed and we were unable to move forward with her recommended treatment but we would go back in an instant if something changed. There aren't that many doctors we've met that would spend that amount of time with a patient these days.
About Dr. Shalini Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932386166
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
