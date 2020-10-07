Overview

Dr. Shalini Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at UC Irvine Health Gottschalk Medical Plaza in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.