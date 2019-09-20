Dr. Sharam Danesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharam Danesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharam Danesh, MD
Dr. Sharam Danesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Danesh works at
Dr. Danesh's Office Locations
Cameron Ria LLC4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (520) 790-8888
Peoria / Sun City Office13460 N 94th Dr Ste L2, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 251-5667
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Danesh and his staff. The office staff and technicians are very efficient and friendly and Dr Danesh has one of the best "bedside manners" that I've experienced. He is very thorough and explains what is happening so you can understand. He obviously cares about his patients.
About Dr. Sharam Danesh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1003808809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- University of Ottawa Eye Institute
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danesh has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danesh speaks Persian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.