Dr. Sharam Danesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Danesh works at Phoenix Retina in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.