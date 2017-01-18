Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Institute for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases33 Overlook Rd Ste L01, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-7940
Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.27 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 526-5212
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't ask for a better doctor . Excellent bedside manner and very thorough . Would highly recommend .
About Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1316258122
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad
- Rheumatology
