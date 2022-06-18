Dr. Sheila Blumberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Blumberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheila Blumberg, MD
Dr. Sheila Blumberg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Blumberg's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had significant edema in both legs. Dr. Blumberg ordered imaging that showed occlusion of veins in both legs. She inserted bilateral stents. The swelling is markedly reduced. Dr. Blumberg is a fantastic surgeon who takes a real interest in her patients. She's gentle, kind, and professional. I highly recommend her to anyone who has vascular problems.
About Dr. Sheila Blumberg, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144425901
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumberg has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blumberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.