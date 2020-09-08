Overview

Dr. Sonya Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.