Dr. Sonya Khan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonya Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic
    500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-1860
    Clear Lake Specialties Endocrinology
    600 N Kobayashi, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-8333
    Houston Methodist Primary Care Group
    2060 Space Park Dr Ste 302, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 333-9747
    MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Hypoglycemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Dr Khan is a compassionate professional who takes as much time as needed...doesn't rush at all. She fully explains medication changes as well as any diagnostic tests. You feel that she really cares about you as a person. I have been diagnosed as having metabolic syndrome (diabetes, hypothyroid, adrenal,etc) over 30 years ago. I have seen several endocrinologists as we moved across states. Dr Khan has out-ranked all others. I am blessed! She has my highest recommendation.
    Kathy — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Sonya Khan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548574999
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Houston Med Sch & MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
    • UT Houston Med Sch
    • UTMB-Galvstn
    • University of Houston
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonya Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

