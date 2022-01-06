Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
1
Carl E Mitchell MD2010 Church St Ste 508, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5072
2
White Bridge Road28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 356-4111
3
Vascular Access Associates238 Orlando Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 356-3838
4
Fresenius Medical Care West Nashville344 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 353-2113
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Lee. He has been my transplant Dr since 2010. He has been responsible for keeping my transplanted kidney healthy. Hi is very knowledgeable and truly caring.
About Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1073505830
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
- Montefiore Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Iron Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
