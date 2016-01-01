See All Plastic Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD

Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Corriveau works at Gary P Fisher MD LLC in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA, Annapolis, MD, Easton, MD and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Corriveau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary P Fisher MD LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 711, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 859-4580
  2. 2
    Center for Vein Restoration - Fredericksburg
    211 Park Hill Dr Ste B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 345-7227
  3. 3
    Center for Vein Restoration - Annapolis
    108 Forbes St, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 345-7227
  4. 4
    Center for Vein Restoration - Easton
    401 Purdy St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 345-7227
  5. 5
    Evelyn M Karson Phdmd Chartered
    10401 Old Georgetown Rd Ste 307, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 986-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins
Bedsores
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Bedsores
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Corriveau?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Corriveau to family and friends

    Dr. Corriveau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Corriveau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD.

    About Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750463964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • E Va Grad Sch
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corriveau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corriveau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corriveau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corriveau has seen patients for Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corriveau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Corriveau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corriveau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corriveau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corriveau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephane Corriveau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.