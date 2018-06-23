Dr. Stephen Bickston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bickston, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bickston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9109 Stony Point Dr Fl 2, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 828-4060
-
2
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1200 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-8508
- 3 1001 E Leigh St Fl 11, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bickston?
Dr. Bickston is excellent in his bedside manner in explaining conditions. His knowledge is easily transmitted to the patient and family. He answers questions and is aware of the whole patient and remembers the patient's background at future appointments. He is conservative in exploring treatment options; therefore, I had utmost confidence in him when he arrived at the final treatment option. He explained the risks in detail.
About Dr. Stephen Bickston, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467586826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickston accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickston has seen patients for Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.