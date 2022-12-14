Overview of Dr. Stephen Nalbach, MD

Dr. Stephen Nalbach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Nalbach works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.