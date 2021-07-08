Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM
Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Vetter's Office Locations
Oakton Foot and Ankle Center10721 Main St Ste 3500, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 352-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vetter is outstanding! I was referred to him by my primary care doctor who has never steered me wrong when it comes to referrals. I had a broken bone in my foot and was very anxious, thinking I would have to wear a cast. After doing X-rays of my foot, Dr. Vetter assured me that I didn't need a cast or surgery, and put me in a boot. He followed me regularly throughout the healing process. Dr. Vetter is very patient and compassionate. He explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions. He has a calming demeanor and sense of humor which helped tremendously. I have complete confidence in him. His staff are also very competent, friendly and professional. The office is well managed, clean and orderly. I have since recommended him to a friend who needed a podiatrist. He is very happy with Dr. Vetter. I am very grateful to Dr. Vetter and his staff for the care I received and highly recommend them!
About Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.