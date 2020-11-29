See All Hematologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD

Hematology
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD

Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vattigunta works at Florida Cancer Specialists - Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vattigunta's Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wellington
    1037 S State Road 7 Ste 303, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 29, 2020
    Very kind doctor
    Komal — Nov 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD
    About Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1598785966
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • Ny Methodist Hosp/Affil Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Ny Methodist Hosp/Affil Cornell Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vattigunta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vattigunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vattigunta has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vattigunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vattigunta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vattigunta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vattigunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vattigunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

