Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD
Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 366-4100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wellington1037 S State Road 7 Ste 303, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Very kind doctor
About Dr. Sumithra Vattigunta, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1598785966
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Ny Methodist Hosp/Affil Cornell Med Ctr
- Ny Methodist Hosp/Affil Cornell Med Ctr
- University of Health Sciences
- Oncology
Dr. Vattigunta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vattigunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vattigunta has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vattigunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vattigunta speaks Hindi and Telugu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vattigunta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vattigunta.
