Dr. Susan Mandel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Heart & Vascular Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Nodule and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.