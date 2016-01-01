Overview

Dr. Tedd Cain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cain works at BURLINGTON CLINIC in Burlington, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI and Cudahy, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.