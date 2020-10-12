Overview of Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO

Dr. Teodora Schellato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Schellato works at Lankenau Medical Center in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.