Dr. Thomas Michelson, MD
Dr. Thomas Michelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
He’s very kind hearted and takes his time. He makes sure you understand everything he’s discussing and you can be assured you’re in good hands.
About Dr. Thomas Michelson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992794838
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Michelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelson has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Keratitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelson.
