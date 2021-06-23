Overview of Dr. Timothy Canan, MD

Dr. Timothy Canan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Canan works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.