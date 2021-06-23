Dr. Timothy Canan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Canan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Canan, MD
Dr. Timothy Canan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Canan works at
Dr. Canan's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care6633 Telephone Rd Ste 212, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 514-0999MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canan?
My husband has previously gone through two open heart by-pass surgeries, had stents put into his heart and has had a stroke. He is 70 years old. In the two or so years that he has been under Dr. Canan's care, his health has improved dramatically. Dr. Canan adjusted all of his medications, and has him feeling so much better. His follow-up and monitoring of my husbands heart conditions and his overall health conditions has been truly a blessing for us. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Timothy Canan, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457650038
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Canan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Canan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canan works at
Dr. Canan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Canan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.