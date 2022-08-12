Dr. Todd Heimowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Heimowitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Heimowitz, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4300 Alton Rd Ste 2070, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2690
-
2
Aventura Heart Center LLC2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 249, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, informative and caring. Checks all the boxes for the ideal doctor.
About Dr. Todd Heimowitz, DO
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972761567
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals-Stratford
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heimowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heimowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heimowitz has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heimowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heimowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heimowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.