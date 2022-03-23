See All Podiatrists in Manville, NJ
Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Manville, NJ
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM

Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Distefano works at Foot & Ankle Care in Manville, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Raritan, NJ, Berkeley Heights, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Distefano's Office Locations

    Foot and Ankle Care
    102 S Main St, Manville, NJ 08835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-1220
    Family Foot & Ankle Care
    108 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 659-5222
    Foot & Ankle Care Associates at SMG
    46 E Somerset St, Raritan, NJ 08869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 575-1400
    46 W Somerset St, Raritan, NJ 08869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 575-1400
    Summit Medical Group
    1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 2, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Summit Medical Group
    95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 775-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tony Distefano, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1851389373
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Distefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Distefano has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Distefano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

