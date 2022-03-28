Overview of Dr. Uma Gowda, MD

Dr. Uma Gowda, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint Johns Medical College and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Gowda works at Capital Hematology Oncology Grp in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.