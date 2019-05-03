Dr. Usman Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usman Hashmi, MD
Overview of Dr. Usman Hashmi, MD
Dr. Usman Hashmi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Hashmi's Office Locations
Office7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 200-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hashmi is very caring. He takes a personal interest in seeing that you get the proper care. He is very thorough, he LISTENS, he explains your condition until your all questions are answered. I highly recommend this cardiologist.
About Dr. Usman Hashmi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1922334556
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashmi speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
