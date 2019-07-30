Dr. Nakhamiyayev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan Medical University|Azerbaijan Scientific Gastroenterology Research Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (203) 962-5726
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vadim is the best in every way professional knowledgeable great character with patience you can’t get better than Dr Vadim and g-d sent an angel to save my life thank you so much Dr. Vadim
About Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Turkish
- 1801114442
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Azerbaijan Medical University|Azerbaijan Scientific Gastroenterology Research Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhamiyayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nakhamiyayev has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhamiyayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nakhamiyayev speaks Russian and Turkish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhamiyayev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhamiyayev.
