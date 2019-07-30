Overview

Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan Medical University|Azerbaijan Scientific Gastroenterology Research Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nakhamiyayev works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.