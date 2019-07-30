See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (27)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan Medical University|Azerbaijan Scientific Gastroenterology Research Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nakhamiyayev works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 962-5726

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr Vadim is the best in every way professional knowledgeable great character with patience you can't get better than Dr Vadim and g-d sent an angel to save my life thank you so much Dr. Vadim
    Nachum donner — Jul 30, 2019
    About Dr. Vadim Nakhamiyayev, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Turkish
    • 1801114442
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Surgeons
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • Azerbaijan Medical University|Azerbaijan Scientific Gastroenterology Research Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nakhamiyayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakhamiyayev works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nakhamiyayev’s profile.

    Dr. Nakhamiyayev has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhamiyayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhamiyayev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhamiyayev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhamiyayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhamiyayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

