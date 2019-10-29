Overview of Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD

Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.