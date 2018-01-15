Dr. Wataru Tamura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wataru Tamura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wataru Tamura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Tamura works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Seattle - Northgate11027 Meridian Ave N Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 365-4492
-
2
Gastro Health - Seattle501 N 34th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 838-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamura?
I had been seeing another gastro for a year, he prescribed everything under the sun, to no avail. When he told me (through his nurse) to eat citrucel (fiber) I knew he was off. Found Dr. Tamura through my Revenge health insurance. Saw him 10 days ago and I am soo much improved! Used to have to hit the toilet multiple times, now working on once a morning!! Who knew??? He's wonderful! And knew how to treat my problem!
About Dr. Wataru Tamura, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073658365
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamura works at
Dr. Tamura has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamura speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.