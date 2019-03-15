Overview of Dr. William Terens, MD

Dr. William Terens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Terens works at Premiere Urology Group LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Cranford, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.