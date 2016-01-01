Charlotte has two large healthcare systems: Novant Health and Atrium Health. Novant Health, a premier healthcare system in the Queen City, has over 800 locations. Novant Health comprises an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. It has been awarded Grade A at 11 of its locations by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. Atrium Health has over 40 hospitals and 1,400 locations, including a top-ranked children’s hospital. Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is ranked #1 in Charlotte.

Charlotte’s Top-Rated Facilities

One of the region’s best options for pediatric care is at Levine Children’s Hospital. U.S. News nationally ranks Levine Children’s Hospital in 8 children’s specialties, including: