Dr. Bipin Saud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Institute of Medicine, Nepal and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and University Medical Center.
South Hills Gastroenterology825 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 492-1162Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Henderson Hospital
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sierra Choice
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Saud treated me like a member of his family with care, kindness, patients and understanding. On April 20, 2019, I was rushed to the hospital and I didn't have any Gastroenterologist, so Dr. Saud was assigned to me. He was always very considerate and in addition to caring for my health, he always made sure to check on how I was feeling, taking the time to talk to me about my situation and explain everything about the procedure I was going to have in great detail in order to calm my worries. This year, I had a colonoscopy with Dr. Saud as my Gastroenterologist , the procedure went very well. After the procedure he made sure that I know what was done. As soon as he received my test result, he tried many days to talk to me and didn't give up trying to get in touch with me. He made the effort to find me so good Doctors that I needed to see after my diagnosis and made sure I scheduled all the necessary appointments with them. He has always gone above and beyond for my well-being.
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Nepalese
- 1346288958
- SUNY Syracuse
- SUNY Syracuse Hosp
- Institute of Medicine, Nepal
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Saud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saud has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saud speaks Hindi and Nepalese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saud.
