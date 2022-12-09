Dr. Catherine Yaussy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaussy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Yaussy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Yaussy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Yaussy works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas - Baylor University Medical Center3417 Gaston Ave Ste 790, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-5266
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yaussy takes the time to sit and look you in the eyes and get to know you and your health situation. I’ve never felt like I was “on the clock” during a visit. We spend all the time we need discussing my rather unusual situation. She took the time to try and figure out what others were not able or willing to do. Simply the best!
About Dr. Catherine Yaussy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
