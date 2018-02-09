See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. John Connors, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Connors, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Connors, MD

Dr. John Connors, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Connors works at Plastic Surgery Group Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Connors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Dermatology
    755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 348-4456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    John Connors, MD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Treatment Center
    2710 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 175, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 348-4456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Connors?

    Feb 09, 2018
    This doctor is very professional and great he would always suggest what suits you . I really recommend him .everyone in that clinic is friendly.love the place and staff.
    Abeer in Atlanta — Feb 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Connors, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Connors, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Connors to family and friends

    Dr. Connors' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Connors

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Connors, MD.

    About Dr. John Connors, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649252263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Connors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Connors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Connors, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.