Dr. Jonathan Ricker, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Ricker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital.
Locations
South Hills Gastroenterology825 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 492-1162Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several colonoscopies and endoscopies with Dr, Ricker. He is a disciplined Doctor in the operating room, and personable and thorough. I have some other not common issues and he has diligently helped me to work through these and referred me to specialists who are helping, too.
About Dr. Jonathan Ricker, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396843496
Education & Certifications
- 59th Medical Group - Wilford Hall Medical Center Lackland AFB
- 88th Medical Group
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricker has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.