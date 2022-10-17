Overview of Dr. Nicholas Laryngakis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Laryngakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Laryngakis works at St. Pete Urology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.