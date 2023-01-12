Nicolas Allen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicolas Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicolas Allen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nicolas Allen, PA-C
Nicolas Allen, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID.
Nicolas Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Nicolas Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7292
-
2
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7293
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicolas Allen?
Nick is a great PA-C, specifically his ability to communicate and relate to his patients. Over the past 3 years, Nick has always taken the time to review my file/history and then ask relevant questions. Currently in the medical industry that is a rarity, not the standard. Experienced and knowledgeable with the ability to relate that to my complex individual situation. I highly recommend Nick as PA-C at Idaho Urological Institute. Idaho Urological overall has great staff of Doctors, PA-C, Nurses, & office staff.
About Nicolas Allen, PA-C
- Urology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1205910551
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicolas Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicolas Allen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicolas Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicolas Allen works at
10 patients have reviewed Nicolas Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolas Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolas Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolas Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.