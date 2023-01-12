See All Physicians Assistants in Meridian, ID
Nicolas Allen, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nicolas Allen, PA-C

Urology (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nicolas Allen, PA-C

Nicolas Allen, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID. 

Nicolas Allen works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Nicolas Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7292
  2. 2
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicolas Allen?

    Jan 12, 2023
    Nick is a great PA-C, specifically his ability to communicate and relate to his patients. Over the past 3 years, Nick has always taken the time to review my file/history and then ask relevant questions. Currently in the medical industry that is a rarity, not the standard. Experienced and knowledgeable with the ability to relate that to my complex individual situation. I highly recommend Nick as PA-C at Idaho Urological Institute. Idaho Urological overall has great staff of Doctors, PA-C, Nurses, & office staff.
    Tom — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicolas Allen, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nicolas Allen, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicolas Allen to family and friends

    Nicolas Allen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicolas Allen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicolas Allen, PA-C.

    About Nicolas Allen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205910551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicolas Allen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicolas Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicolas Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicolas Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Nicolas Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicolas Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicolas Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicolas Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicolas Allen, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.