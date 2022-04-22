Overview of Dr. Karim Jamal, MD

Dr. Karim Jamal, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jamal works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Hyphema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.