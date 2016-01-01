Dr. Haiar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Haiar, OD
Overview of Dr. Allen Haiar, OD
Dr. Allen Haiar, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dr. Haiar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haiar's Office Locations
-
1
Sanford Eye Center & Optical1621 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haiar?
About Dr. Allen Haiar, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1598711806
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haiar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haiar works at
Dr. Haiar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haiar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.