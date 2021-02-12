Dr. Alan Weinberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Weinberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Weinberger, MD
Dr. Alan Weinberger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberger works at
Dr. Weinberger's Office Locations
-
1
H. Ronald Fisk M.d. Ph.d. A Medical Corporation8631 W 3rd St Ste 620E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinberger?
Spent time with a full review of labs and answered any questions I had
About Dr. Alan Weinberger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1124015011
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberger works at
Dr. Weinberger has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.