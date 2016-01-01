Dr. Betty Jelen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Jelen, MD
Overview
Dr. Betty Jelen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16458 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (562) 693-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Betty Jelen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1851513741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jelen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jelen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jelen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelen speaks Armenian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelen.
