Overview

Dr. Betty Jelen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.