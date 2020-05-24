See All Dermatologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Carolyn Pass, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Pass, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Pass works at CAROLYN J PASS MD PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolyn J. Pass M.d. P.A.
    1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 525-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 24, 2020
    Dr. Pass She is one of the best dermatologist I ever met. She is well experienced and knowledgeable. She uses best reliable products which works for me in few months. I have hyper pigmentation for the last 10 years all over my face and also suffered from Acne. I tried many products OTC as well prescription including chemical peels but it was not working at all. After I have follow up with her, I`ve seen significant improvement both Acne and hyper pigmentation. I gain my confidence back, now I am not using make up to cover up my hyper pigmentation.
    kizy — May 24, 2020
    About Dr. Carolyn Pass, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 57 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679568158
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Pass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pass works at CAROLYN J PASS MD PA in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pass’s profile.

    Dr. Pass has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

