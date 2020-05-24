Overview

Dr. Carolyn Pass, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Pass works at CAROLYN J PASS MD PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.