Dr. Carrie Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carrie Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.
Arizona Endocrinology Center Plc.15640 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 439-9000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Usually close to appointment time. Asked good questions and listened to and answered my questions. I consider her a good doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326005208
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
