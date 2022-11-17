Overview

Dr. Carrie Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.



Dr. Phillips works at Arizona Endocrinology Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.