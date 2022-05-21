Dr. Casey Fu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Fu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Casey Fu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hacienda Heights, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|Usc School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Fu works at
Locations
-
1
Office16404 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 Directions (626) 581-8330
-
2
inSite Digestive Health Care630 S Raymond Ave Unit 240, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-9920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fu?
Dr.Casey Fu is a very caring and professional doctor. She is always provided me the best care. I will highly recommend this doctor to my family members and friends. I am so blessed to have her as my Doctor.
About Dr. Casey Fu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1558570887
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanante
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|Usc School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.