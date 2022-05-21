Overview

Dr. Casey Fu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hacienda Heights, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|Usc School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fu works at Office in Hacienda Heights, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.