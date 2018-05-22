Dr. Charles Clark Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Clark Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Clark Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Clark Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Clark Jr's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Office6118 Parkway Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 883-2000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since 2000 Dr. Clark has replaced both knees and both hip joints. Outstanding results in all instances. Regretfully, he has retired from major replacement procedures after 40+ years. Certainly will be remembered as one of the best orthopedic guys around. He is absolutely the best when it comes to diagnosing orthopedic problems. The guys in his office are top-notch, experienced surgeons, too.
About Dr. Charles Clark Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
