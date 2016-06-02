Overview of Dr. David Lipschitz, MD

Dr. David Lipschitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Lipschitz works at Dr. David Health and Wellness Clinc in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.